Napa County reports 55 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Napa County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday but no new deaths.
There have been 1,129 cases since March, including 11 deaths, the county said. Nine people were hospitalized, the county reported.
Thirty-seven new cases were in the city of Napa where 672 cases have been recorded. American Canyon had 11 new cases for a total of 182. Calistoga has the third highest total, with 72 cases, including two new ones. St. Helena had two new cases for a total of 39. Yountville's total remained at 13.
Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.
On Tuesday morning, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, reported on COVID-19 breakouts in local congregate living facilities. According to the county there have been 11 breakouts since March, with eight active clusters currently.
The county’s three farmworker centers have had a total of 68 cases among residents and nine among staff. The Department of Corrections has had four cases, two among staff and two among inmates, with Relucio saying the county is about to close the books on that outbreak.
Four skilled nursing facilities have had a total of 46 cases among residents, with 41 cases happening at a single facility. The facilities have a total of 46 staff cases. The county’s winter shelter has had two cases among residents.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus, while acknowledging that it currently often takes two weeks or more to get results. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
