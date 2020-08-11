Napa County reports 55 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday but no new deaths.

There have been 1,129 cases since March, including 11 deaths, the county said. Nine people were hospitalized, the county reported.

Thirty-seven new cases were in the city of Napa where 672 cases have been recorded. American Canyon had 11 new cases for a total of 182. Calistoga has the third highest total, with 72 cases, including two new ones. St. Helena had two new cases for a total of 39. Yountville's total remained at 13.

Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.

On Tuesday morning, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, reported on COVID-19 breakouts in local congregate living facilities. According to the county there have been 11 breakouts since March, with eight active clusters currently.