Napa County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Napa County on Wednesday afternoon reported 59 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, the same number of new infections as it reported Tuesday.
The latest cases come on the heels of 120 COVID-19 cases in the county during the Friday-Monday weekend, as well as the death on Friday of a Napa city resident from the virus, the 86th such local fatality since the pandemic’s emergence in early 2020.
With a more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounting for most cases in the U.S., infections have been on an upswing in Napa County since declining from a wintertime spike that included more than 2,500 cases each in December and January, according to county health data. The local case count increased from 120 in June to 485 in July, with 419 infections recorded in August through Monday, the halfway point of the month.
Delta is a much more contagious form of the coronavirus that is fueling a surge of new cases across the country. California is averaging about 10,000 new infections a day.
With this summer’s rise in COVID-19 cases, various counties have reinstated mask-wearing requirements that had been relaxed in mid-June. Napa and other Bay Area counties are again requiring face coverings in public indoor spaces for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, while Los Angeles County — which already had passed a similar order — will also mandate masks at concerts, sporting events and other outdoor gatherings of at least 10,000 people, effective at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Sixteen people in Napa County were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and 5% of local intensive-care beds were available, the county’s Health and Human Services agency reported on its informational COVID-19 website.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
