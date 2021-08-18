Napa County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Napa County on Wednesday afternoon reported 59 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, the same number of new infections as it reported Tuesday.

The latest cases come on the heels of 120 COVID-19 cases in the county during the Friday-Monday weekend, as well as the death on Friday of a Napa city resident from the virus, the 86th such local fatality since the pandemic’s emergence in early 2020.

With a more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounting for most cases in the U.S., infections have been on an upswing in Napa County since declining from a wintertime spike that included more than 2,500 cases each in December and January, according to county health data. The local case count increased from 120 in June to 485 in July, with 419 infections recorded in August through Monday, the halfway point of the month.