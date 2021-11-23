Napa County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday update

Napa County health authorities reported six new coronavirus cases among residents in its latest update Tuesday afternoon on the virus’ spread.
The single-digit tally follows a week when the county saw positive tests for COVID-19 drop 45% from the previous week, to 82 infections from 150. Nine people were hospitalized in the county with the virus on Tuesday, and 30% of local intensive-care beds were available.
For a second day in a row, Napa County was in the yellow tier of the federal scale of viral transmission, for a “moderate” rate – the middle of five tiers – of fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to the county’s COVID-19 informational website.
Napa is one of eight counties that has announced that staying at the yellow level for three weeks is one condition for relaxing COVID-related safety rules, such as the requirement to wear masks in public indoor spaces. Other conditions include a county’s public health officer declaring the local hospitalization rate for the virus to be low and stable, and vaccinating at least 80% of all residents. Alternatively, eight weeks must pass after federal approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 and older.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
