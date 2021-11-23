Napa County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday update

Napa County health authorities reported six new coronavirus cases among residents in its latest update Tuesday afternoon on the virus’ spread.

The single-digit tally follows a week when the county saw positive tests for COVID-19 drop 45% from the previous week, to 82 infections from 150. Nine people were hospitalized in the county with the virus on Tuesday, and 30% of local intensive-care beds were available.

For a second day in a row, Napa County was in the yellow tier of the federal scale of viral transmission, for a “moderate” rate – the middle of five tiers – of fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to the county’s COVID-19 informational website.

Napa is one of eight counties that has announced that staying at the yellow level for three weeks is one condition for relaxing COVID-related safety rules, such as the requirement to wear masks in public indoor spaces. Other conditions include a county’s public health officer declaring the local hospitalization rate for the virus to be low and stable, and vaccinating at least 80% of all residents. Alternatively, eight weeks must pass after federal approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 and older.

