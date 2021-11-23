 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday update

COVID-19 update

Napa County health authorities reported six new coronavirus cases among residents in its latest update Tuesday afternoon on the virus’ spread.

The single-digit tally follows a week when the county saw positive tests for COVID-19 drop 45% from the previous week, to 82 infections from 150. Nine people were hospitalized in the county with the virus on Tuesday, and 30% of local intensive-care beds were available.

For a second day in a row, Napa County was in the yellow tier of the federal scale of viral transmission, for a “moderate” rate – the middle of five tiers – of fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to the county’s COVID-19 informational website.

Napa is one of eight counties that has announced that staying at the yellow level for three weeks is one condition for relaxing COVID-related safety rules, such as the requirement to wear masks in public indoor spaces. Other conditions include a county’s public health officer declaring the local hospitalization rate for the virus to be low and stable, and vaccinating at least 80% of all residents. Alternatively, eight weeks must pass after federal approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 and older.

Pediatric infectious disease specialists Dr. Fatima Kakkar and Dr. Jacqueline Wong answer parents’ questions about COVID-19 vaccines for kids, including what side effects to expect and the prevalence of “long COVID” in children.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

  • Updated

Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family. 

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News