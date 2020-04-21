Napa County reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2 youths

Napa County reported six new confirmed COVID-19 case on Tuesday, including the first two cases of people under the age of 18.
Six cases ties for the most one in one day since the first results were reported March 22. Napa County continues to test more people each day.
The county now has confirmed 54 cases, including two deaths. There were three patients hospitalized Monday morning, including one in intensive care. Napa County had not issued an update on hospitalizations as of mid-day Tuesday.
Napa County's public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio, said Friday that considerable local spread is from household transmission.
“We have also had clusters from certain work places where one person got it and spread it among their co-workers,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve heard of a travel-associated case in a long time.”
As of Tuesday, 1,135 people had been tested, with 861 negative results and 220 people awaiting results, the county reported.
Of the county's 54 cases, two are under 18, 32 are between 18 and 49, 13 are between 50 and 64 and seven are over 64. Fifty-two percent or 28 cases are non-Hispanic whites, while 39 percent are Hispanic. Thirty-five percent or 19 cases are males, while 65% or 35 cases are female.
There have been 36 cases in the city of Napa, six in American Canyon, two in Pope Valley, two between Yountville and St. Helena, two in west Napa up to Yountville, two in Yountville, one between St. Helena and Calistoga, and one each in Calistoga, St. Helena and east Napa area.
Statewide, California reports 33,943 cases and 1,230 deaths. The U.S. total is 810,561 cases and 43,796 deaths.
Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.
Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055
