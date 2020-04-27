Napa County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases over past 3 days

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Napa County crept up to 64, with two cases reported on Saturday and four more on Monday, the reported.
One of the cases is hospitalized, the county said. There have been two deaths since the first cases were reported March 22.
Of the county's 64 cases, 36% have been male, 64% have been female.
The biggest age cluster is people between 18 and 49 years: 58%. Another 25% have been between 50 and 64; 14% over 64, and 3% (2 cases) under 17.
Forty-five percent of cases have been non-Hispanic white, 42% Hispanic and 12.5% other.
The 64 cases are spread throughout the county: City of Napa, 42; American Canyon, 10; Pope Valley, 2; unincorporated area between Yountville and St. Helena, 2; Yountville, 2; uncorporated area between Napa and Yountville, 2; unincorporated between St. Helena and Calistoga, 1; Calistoga, 1; St. Helena, 1, and unincorporated east Napa, 1.
According to the county, 1,263 people have been tested, with 934 testing negative and results pending for 265 individuals. Sixty-four have been positive.
Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
