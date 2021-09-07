Napa County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases over Labor Day weekend

Napa County public health authorities on Tuesday reported 61 new positive tests for the coronavirus during the Labor Day weekend, bringing the total number of infections in nearly a year and a half to 11,820.

Twenty-two people are hospitalized locally with symptoms of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 540 during the pandemic, according to the daily online update by the county Health and Human Services agency. No intensive-care unit beds were listed as available on Tuesday.

Ninety-two people have died due to COVID-19 in Napa County, most recently a woman over 65 on Sept. 1. The woman was a non-resident who was in a local long-term care facility and had been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to county officials.

The 301 coronavirus cases Napa County reported from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 were a 6% increase from the previous week, although below the 324 infections reported Aug. 13-19. A decrease in new cases appeared possible for most of the week until 53 positive tests were announced on the final day.