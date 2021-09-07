Napa County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases over Labor Day weekend

Napa County public health authorities on Tuesday reported 61 new positive tests for the coronavirus during the Labor Day weekend, bringing the total number of infections in nearly a year and a half to 11,820.
Twenty-two people are hospitalized locally with symptoms of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 540 during the pandemic, according to the daily online update by the county Health and Human Services agency. No intensive-care unit beds were listed as available on Tuesday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Ninety-two people have died due to COVID-19 in Napa County, most recently a woman over 65 on Sept. 1. The woman was a non-resident who was in a local long-term care facility and had been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to county officials.
The 301 coronavirus cases Napa County reported from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 were a 6% increase from the previous week, although below the 324 infections reported Aug. 13-19. A decrease in new cases appeared possible for most of the week until 53 positive tests were announced on the final day.
Statewide, new coronavirus cases have declined following a surge attributed to the Delta variant, a more contagious and dangerous version of the virus. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more than 80% of Californians 12 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine — putting California among the highest vaccine rates in the country.
But COVID-related hospitalizations in the state have continued to climb. As of Thursday, 8,630 people were hospitalized because of the coronavirus across the state, more than five times higher the number of people hospitalized on July 1.
“This is still primarily, overwhelmingly, a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Newsom said Aug. 31.
With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and The Associated Press.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.