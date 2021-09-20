Napa County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Sixty-six more people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus during the Friday-to-Monday weekend, the county health department announced Monday afternoon.
The latest tally of COVID-19 infections, released as part of the county Health and Human Services agency’s daily online update, was down from the 126 reported during the previous weekend, Sept. 10-13. However, it follows a 27% increase in cases Sept. 10-16 from the previous week, to 247 – although that figure remained below the summertime peak of 324 in mid-August, the climax of a surge driven by the virus’ faster-spreading Delta variant.
Five people in the county have died this month after contracting COVID-19, most recently on Sept. 12, bringing the number of local fatalities to 96.
Younger people have accounted for a growing share of coronavirus patients locally, the county said last week, with the average patient age falling from 41 to 37 from the week before and people younger than 18 comprising a quarter of COVID-19 cases, the largest share.
Twenty-three people were hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19 on Monday, with 10% of local intensive-care beds vacant, the county reported.
The county’s COVID-19 inoculation program provided 2,179 vaccine doses for the week ending Friday, bringing its total to 221,305 since the pandemic’s emergence in early 2020.
