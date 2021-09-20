Napa County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Sixty-six more people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus during the Friday-to-Monday weekend, the county health department announced Monday afternoon.

The latest tally of COVID-19 infections, released as part of the county Health and Human Services agency’s daily online update, was down from the 126 reported during the previous weekend, Sept. 10-13. However, it follows a 27% increase in cases Sept. 10-16 from the previous week, to 247 – although that figure remained below the summertime peak of 324 in mid-August, the climax of a surge driven by the virus’ faster-spreading Delta variant.

Five people in the county have died this month after contracting COVID-19, most recently on Sept. 12, bringing the number of local fatalities to 96.