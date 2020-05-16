Napa County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 7 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, though no new deaths and no new hospitalizations.

That brings the total to 90 cases, with three deaths. The county said the locations of the new cases would not be available until Monday, the next time the official website is updated.

As of Saturday morning, there had been 76,942 confirmed cases in California, with 3,154 deaths, and more than 1.4 million nationwide, with more than 87,000 deaths.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting tested and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.

