Napa County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday

Napa County reported 7 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, though no new deaths and no new hospitalizations.

That brings the total to 90 cases, with three deaths. The county said the locations of the new cases would not be available until Monday, the next time the official website is updated.

As of Saturday morning, there had been 76,942 confirmed cases in California, with 3,154 deaths, and more than 1.4 million nationwide, with more than 87,000 deaths.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting tested and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.

