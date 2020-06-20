Napa County reports 8 more confirmed coronavirus cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County officials confirmed an additional eight coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the county total to 224.

Most of these new cases are from household spread within families with previously reported confirmed cases, the county reported on its Facebook page.

Of the confirmed cases, 94 cases are classified as active. The county reports 126 cases have recovered. There have been four deaths since the first cases were reported in March.

The county reported 16,471 tests administered locally since the start of testing. Of these, 16,192 tests have come back negative, the county said, with 55 people awaiting results.

The county reported that 247 individuals are currently being monitored due to having had close contact to a confirmed case.

Additional Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.

To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.