Napa County reports 8 news COVID-19 cases; testing appointments available this week

For only the second time in five weeks, Napa County reported a single-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases.
There were eight new cases reported Wednesday, representing a rare day since July when daily cases weren't in double digits.
Only one Napa County resident was hospitalized as of Wednesday. Positive cases since March total 1,452, with 1,186 people listed as recovered, the county said. There have been 13 deaths.
On Wednesday Napa County said it had COVID-19 testing availability within the next week. Test results are coming back within two to five days, the county said.
There were testing times available on Thursday and Friday this week and Tuesday next week.
To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
