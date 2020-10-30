Napa County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases this week

For the 10th week in a row, there were fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported Friday.

The county recorded 84 cases for the week, which was two fewer than the week before, yet a dozen or two cases higher than previous weeks since August.

There was one death reported during the week, bringing the county's total since March to 16 deaths. Six people were reported hospitalized as of Friday.

There have now been 2,021 confirmed cases in the county since March, with 1,814 people listed as recovered.

COVID cases by community: Napa, 1,212; American Canyon, 330; Calistoga, 144; St. Helena, 72; Yountville, 20, and Angwin, 13.

Among recent cases who were interviewed, the county said 51% represented community spread with unknown exposure, 27% household contact and 16% gatherings or travel with extended family or friends.

Sixty percent of new cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, 52% were male, with the average age of 40. People in their 40s represented the greatest proportion of new cases, 24%, followed by people in their 20s, 20%, the county said.