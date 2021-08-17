Napa County reports 86th death linked to COVID-19; 59 new cases reported Tuesday

Another person in Napa County has died due to complications from the coronavirus, the county’s health department announced Tuesday afternoon.

The death on Friday, the 86th locally tied to COVID-19, was of a woman living in the city of Napa, according to county spokesperson Danielle Adams. Napa County’s previous coronavirus fatality occurred Aug. 3, although a hospital in the county treated a Lake County resident who succumbed to the disease last week.

The Napa woman was under 65 and did not have a compromised immune system, but was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, Adams said.

Meanwhile, the county Health and Human Services agency’s COVID-19 informational website reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 179 since the last update Friday. No report was published on Monday due to technical difficulties releasing the county’s daily summary of infections, Adams said.

Coronavirus cases in Napa County for the week ending Aug. 12 totaled 189, 1% higher than the previous week and a leveling-off of the virus’ local spread after six weeks of increases. People in their 20s accounted for 20% of the new cases and people in their 30s for 18%.