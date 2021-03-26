Napa County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases for the week

There were 89 new COVID-19 cases reported this week — seven more than last week, but still at a low level not seen since October, according to Napa County statistics.
The week's one death, a male over 65, occurred in January but was only now reported to the county, officials said.
The county is awaiting word from the state on Tuesday as to whether Napa's COVID statistics are good enough to move from red tier to orange tier, which would reduce restrictions on businesses and community life.
The county has reported 9,336 cases of COVID-19 since last March and 78 deaths.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: COVID RELIEF BILL IS HUGE RELIEF TO THE CITY OF NAPA, MAYOR SAYS
SEE PHOTOS OF THESE NAPA MIDCENTURY MODERN HOMES FOR SALE
1627 Rainier St.: A Napa midcentury modern home for sale
A Napa midcentury modern home for sale
1627 Rainier St.: A Napa midcentury modern home for sale
4026 Encina Drive, a midcentury modern style home
For sale: 102 Woodland Drive, a Napa midcentury modern style home
A Napa midcentury modern home for sale.
A Napa midcentury modern home for sale
A Napa midcentury modern home for sale
A Napa midcentury modern home for sale
For sale: a Napa midcentury modern home
For sale: a Napa midcentury modern home
For sale: a Napa midcentury modern home
For sale: a Napa midcentury modern home
For sale: a Napa midcentury modern style home
For sale: a Napa midcentury modern style home
For sale: a Napa midcentury modern style home
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Alyssa Piombo inherited her green thumb and now Napans are reaping the rewards. Check out Riza Plants in downtown Napa.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Major city avenues would be considered for upgrades and the inclusion of multi-story residential mixed with commercial.
The Napa Master Gardeners have moved their popular, annual tomato sale online this year.
Gordon Huether, who gave a Napa barber a space to work during the pandemic, will have his artworks displayed at the barber's new shop at Food City.
The path from addiction to recovery to helping fellow veterans had helped lead to a pardon for the Napa Valley transplant.
What's the latest for Napa's Food City center? A new partner and a new plan.
Napa Police report that a 15-year-old male had been found not guilty in Juvenile Court of assaulting a bicyclist on the Vine Trail.
Napa Valley's wine industry may never return to normal — and that could be a good thing, experts say.