 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases for the week
Napa Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases for the week

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

There were 89 new COVID-19 cases reported this week — seven more than last week, but still at a low level not seen since October, according to Napa County statistics.

The week's one death, a male over 65, occurred in January but was only now reported to the county, officials said.

The county is awaiting word from the state on Tuesday as to whether Napa's COVID statistics are good enough to move from red tier to orange tier, which would reduce restrictions on businesses and community life.

The county has reported 9,336 cases of COVID-19 since last March and 78 deaths.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: COVID RELIEF BILL IS HUGE RELIEF TO THE CITY OF NAPA, MAYOR SAYS

SEE PHOTOS OF THESE NAPA MIDCENTURY MODERN HOMES FOR SALE

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Your guide to COVID-19

  • Updated

Learn how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, find out what to do if you get sick.

Vaccination rates map

  • Updated

This U.S. state map shows vaccination rates and statistics using data from the CDC, including the percent of state population receiving the 1s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News