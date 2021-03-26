Napa County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases for the week

There were 89 new COVID-19 cases reported this week — seven more than last week, but still at a low level not seen since October, according to Napa County statistics.

The week's one death, a male over 65, occurred in January but was only now reported to the county, officials said.

The county is awaiting word from the state on Tuesday as to whether Napa's COVID statistics are good enough to move from red tier to orange tier, which would reduce restrictions on businesses and community life.

The county has reported 9,336 cases of COVID-19 since last March and 78 deaths.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.