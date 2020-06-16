Napa County reports 9 new coronavirus cases, bringing local total to 199 cases

Nine more people in Napa County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of local infections to 199, the county announced Tuesday.
Nine is the fifth highest one-day total since the first two cases were reported March 22.
The number of people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 increased from five to six. Cumulatively, there have been 3 deaths and 18 hospitalizations since March, the county said.
Cases have been surging since the start of June, with 73 cases during the first two weeks. County health officials have attributed this to more social gatherings during the Memorial Day weekend and an increase in household and community contacts at a time when many businesses have reopened.
The county reported an additional 408 COVID tests were administered Monday, with 14,715 tests since the start of testing. Negative results have been received on 14,466 tests, with results pending on 50 tests.
For an overview of the coronavirus situation in Napa County, including the availability of health care resources, go to https://infogram.com/resilience-roadmap-1hnq41d9k8rd43z
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
