Napa County reports 90th coronavirus-related death
Napa County reported another coronavirus-related death on Friday, bringing the county's overall total to 90.

The American Canyon woman died out of county. She was over 65 years old, and the county reports her vaccination status was unknown.

Napa County’s weekly count of new COVID-19 cases for Aug. 20-26 was 285.

Nineteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the county reported. Twenty-six percent of ICU beds were available.

