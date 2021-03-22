Napa County reports a COVID-19 death that occurred in January

Napa County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

The death — a local man over the age of 65 — occurred in January at an out-of-county location, but wasn't reported to Napa officials until Friday, Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said.

This marked the county's 78th death since the start of the pandemic and the ninth death reported this month.

Cases and deaths have been dropping since their January peak. Last week's case total — 82 — marked the lowest total since October.

The county reported administering 72,039 doses of vaccine since mid-December, an increase of 168 doses since Friday's report.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination can go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.