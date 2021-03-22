Napa County reports a COVID-19 death that occurred in January

Napa County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.
The death — a local man over the age of 65 — occurred in January at an out-of-county location, but wasn't reported to Napa officials until Friday, Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said.
This marked the county's 78th death since the start of the pandemic and the ninth death reported this month.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Cases and deaths have been dropping since their January peak. Last week's case total — 82 — marked the lowest total since October.
The county reported administering 72,039 doses of vaccine since mid-December, an increase of 168 doses since Friday's report.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination can go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: NAPA'S HERITAGE EATS PIVOTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Jack Ohman cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Vintage High School student Natasha Beitz, 16, ran 26.2 miles to honor her mother and to raise funds to help battle the disease that took her …
City water will remain safe to drink, but there will likely be aesthetic issues as the city draws water exclusively from its Lake Hennessey re…
As many as 1,000 families are expected to apply to live in the low-income housing development under construction on Soscol Avenue in Napa.
Benjamin Tucker Patz, 24, of Napa, pleaded guilty in federal court to transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce, according to cou…
Napa County officials seem willing to encourage a more mom-and-pop approach to wine tastings.
Dinosaurs of all description roar and shake as visitors ease by in their vehicles.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Downtown Napa mansion has been renovated from top to bottom. Take a look inside.
Everything from family farms to mass tourism to climate change came up during a recent look at Napa County wine country economics.
A 63-year-old Napa man was sentenced to prison for 22 years after pleading guilty in Napa Superior Court to three counts of lewd and sexual ac…