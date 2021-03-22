 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports a COVID-19 death that occurred in January
alert
Napa Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports a COVID-19 death that occurred in January

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Napa County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

The death — a local man over the age of 65 — occurred in January at an out-of-county location, but wasn't reported to Napa officials until Friday, Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said.

This marked the county's 78th death since the start of the pandemic and the ninth death reported this month.

Cases and deaths have been dropping since their January peak. Last week's case total — 82 — marked the lowest total since October.

The county reported administering 72,039 doses of vaccine since mid-December, an increase of 168 doses since Friday's report.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination can go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: NAPA'S HERITAGE EATS PIVOTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Your guide to COVID-19

  • Updated

Learn how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, find out what to do if you get sick.

Vaccination rates map

  • Updated

This U.S. state map shows vaccination rates and statistics using data from the CDC, including the percent of state population receiving the 1s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News