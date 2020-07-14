Napa County reports a drop in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

New COVID-19 cases tampered off somewhat Tuesday, Napa County reported. There were 12 new confirmed cases, down from Monday's two-day total of 41 cases.

The countywide total since March is 530 cases. Half of these cases have been in the past three weeks. The number of deaths remained at four.

The number of hospitalizations increased from 12 to 13.

Of the 530 people who have tested positive, 157 have recovered and 369 cases are still active, the county said.

The county reported that during July there has been increased person-to-person spread with unknown exposure and spread from smaller household clusters, as well as cases linked to gatherings and occupational exposure.

Last week, the county ordered bars closed and a stop to indoor restaurant dining. At noon Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered further closures in Napa and other counties on the state’s watch list, including barber shops and beauty parlors, indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.