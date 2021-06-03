Napa County reported its 82nd COVID-19 related death on Thursday.

The death occurred at a time when new COVID cases are at their lowest level in a year, with just 16 cases last week. There have been 14 new cases reported so far this week.

The latest death was a Napa woman over 65 who died in the county, officials said. This was the first local death in five weeks.

Although the latest case counts are low, COVID patients continue to be cared for in Napa County hospitals. There were three hospitalizations reported Thursday.

Napa County has made significant progress in vaccinating residents, with 62% of people 12 years and older fully vaccinated, and 73% partially vaccinated, the county reported this week.

California is to expected to issue new public health rules this month so that counties can more fully open up on June 15, with fewer restrictions on businesses and other activities.

California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown order in March 2020 and was the nation's epicenter for the disease at the start of 2021. Since then, cases and deaths have plummeted.

To learn about local vaccine clinics, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

