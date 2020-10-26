 Skip to main content
Napa County reports a new COVID-19 death
Napa County reported its 16th COVID-19 death on Monday, a male over age 65 who died out of county, officials said.

This was the third consecutive week with a COVID fatality.

Additionally, there were 24 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the county's total since March to 1,961 cases. Six people were hospitalized as of Monday.

Because COVID spread has been declining, Napa County was able to ease restrictions on a variety of businesses and activities on Wednesday as the county moved from Tier Red to Tier Orange on the state scale.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Concerned about COVID-19?

