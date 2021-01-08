Napa County reports a record number of COVID-19 fatalities this week

With three additional fatalities reported Friday, Napa County had a record week of COVID-19-related deaths, officials reported.

There were seven fatalities during the week, three more than the previous high of four deaths during the second week of December. Sixteen Napa County residents have died from COVID complications since the start of December. There have been 36 deaths since March.

Friday's deaths included one male under age 65 and two males over 65. All three died in Napa County, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. All seven deaths this week were males, the county said.

Another 139 confirmed COVID cases were reported Friday, pushing the week's total to 596 cases, the county said. This is a 15% increase over the week before when testing was disrupted by the New Year's holiday, but not a record.

The county said 35 county residents were hospitalized with COVID on Friday, one more than Thursday and a possible daily record.

The county said that all local hospital intensive care beds were occupied, while the Bay Area had an ICU vacancy rate of only 3%, the lowest rate of the week.