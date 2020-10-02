 Skip to main content
Napa County reports a sixth straight week of fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases

Napa County's new COVID-19 cases remained below 100 for the sixth week in a row.

The county reported 66 cases for the week, including seven new cases on Friday. The number of people being tested for the virus slumped at mid-week, then rebounded near week's end. 

Analyzing new cases, the county said that 42% were the result of household contact, 27% due to community spread of unknown exposure and 21% from gatherings and/or travel with family and friends.

The greatest proportion of new cases were people under 20 (28%), then people 65 and older (23%). Forty-two percent were Latinx and 52% were males, the county said. The average age of new cases rose from 31 to 41 years.

Seven people remained hospitalized on Friday. Of the 1,734 confirmed cases since March, 1,532 have recovered, 189 cases are current and 13 people have died.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

