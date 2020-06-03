Napa County reports a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

County health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day total since the first cases were reported March 22.

This pushed the Napa County's total to 124 cases, including three deaths. Currently no one is hospitalized, the county said.

Eleven cases breaks the previous one-day reported high of eight cases on May 26 and equals the total for last week.

Also, the county is reporting a greater volume of testing. There were an additional 295 tests conducted Tuesday, and more than 1,000 over the past four testing days.

As of Wednesday, there have been 9,763 tests conducted, with 9,580 coming back negative and 59 pending.

To date, 53% of cases have been people between 18 and 49, 24% between 50 and 64, 13% over 64 and 12% under 18, the county reported.

Fifty-one percent have been Hispanics, 35% non-Hispanic whites, while 59% have been female, according to the county.

The county said 56% of cases have come from unknown community exposure, 26% from household exposure, 10% from non-household exposure, 6% from travel and 3% from healthcare exposure.