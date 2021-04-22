Napa County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as a surge in vaccinations.

The new cases pushed the total since the start of the pandemic to 9,737 cases, including 78 death. There have been no deaths in over a month.

Another 2,708 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered to people who live or work in Napa County, for a total of 138,656 doses since the first vaccine was approved in mid-December., the county said.

OLE Health is coordinating vaccination clinics this week for anyone 16 years and older at the Meritage Resort in south Napa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up for vaccinations, visit www.olehealth.org and click the 'Schedule Your Vaccine" link. Walk-ins are also being accepted.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

