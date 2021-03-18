Napa County reports another 25 COVID-19 cases

Napa County on Thursday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours and that’s a number to watch as the county tries to move into the orange tier of the state’s rating system.
Those 25 cases represent one of the higher one-day totals reported in recent weeks. Still, the daily average for the past six days is 12. Depending on Friday's total, this week could have among the lowest new COVID-19 cases since last fall.
If the county can keep reducing new daily cases over the next two weeks, it could enter the orange tier as soon as March 30. Then wineries could hold indoor tastings. Restaurants, houses of worship and gyms could serve more people indoors. Bowling alleys could open.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The state when rating counties looks at the new daily case rate per 100,000 people averaged over seven days. It adjusts Napa County’s rate downward using a formula based on testing rates.
This makes it difficult to gauge precisely where the county stands on the road to orange. Napa County as of Tuesday had a state-adjusted rate of 4.8 daily cases and needs to fall below four to move from red to orange.
The county since the pandemic began has had 9,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 77 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths. It has had 71,136 doses of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccinations administered.
WATCH NOW: EASY TRICKS TO KEEP YOUR APARTMENT SAFE FROM BURGLARY
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Vintage High School student Natasha Beitz, 16, ran 26.2 miles to honor her mother and to raise funds to help battle the disease that took her …
City water will remain safe to drink, but there will likely be aesthetic issues as the city draws water exclusively from its Lake Hennessey re…
As many as 1,000 families are expected to apply to live in the low-income housing development under construction on Soscol Avenue in Napa.
Benjamin Tucker Patz, 24, of Napa, pleaded guilty in federal court to transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce, according to cou…
Napa County officials seem willing to encourage a more mom-and-pop approach to wine tastings.
Dinosaurs of all description roar and shake as visitors ease by in their vehicles.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Downtown Napa mansion has been renovated from top to bottom. Take a look inside.
Everything from family farms to mass tourism to climate change came up during a recent look at Napa County wine country economics.
A 63-year-old Napa man was sentenced to prison for 22 years after pleading guilty in Napa Superior Court to three counts of lewd and sexual ac…
SEE BELOVED NAPA PETS
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.