Napa County reports another 25 COVID-19 cases

Napa County on Thursday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours and that’s a number to watch as the county tries to move into the orange tier of the state’s rating system.

Those 25 cases represent one of the higher one-day totals reported in recent weeks. Still, the daily average for the past six days is 12. Depending on Friday's total, this week could have among the lowest new COVID-19 cases since last fall.

If the county can keep reducing new daily cases over the next two weeks, it could enter the orange tier as soon as March 30. Then wineries could hold indoor tastings. Restaurants, houses of worship and gyms could serve more people indoors. Bowling alleys could open.

The state when rating counties looks at the new daily case rate per 100,000 people averaged over seven days. It adjusts Napa County’s rate downward using a formula based on testing rates.

This makes it difficult to gauge precisely where the county stands on the road to orange. Napa County as of Tuesday had a state-adjusted rate of 4.8 daily cases and needs to fall below four to move from red to orange.