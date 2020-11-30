 Skip to main content
Napa County reports another COVID-19 death
In its first COVID-19 report since Wednesday, Napa County reported 136 newly confirmed cases and the county's 18th death on Monday.

Although testing was shut down Thursday and Friday last week and occurred at a reduced level on Wednesday, the eve of Thanksgiving, the county reported 236 new cases for last week, suggesting the old record of 263 cases, set the week before, would have been broken if testing hadn't taken a holiday.

The latest death was a male adult under the age of 65 who expired in the county, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. The county had gone three weeks since its last COVID-19 death. 

The county said there were 15 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday. This is triple the number who were hospitalized most days in October and reflects the current surge in COVID-19 locally and across the state.

The county has now recorded 3,067 COVID-19 cases since March, with 1,160 cases considered "active."

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

