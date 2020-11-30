Napa County reports another COVID-19 death

In its first COVID-19 report since Wednesday, Napa County reported 136 newly confirmed cases and the county's 18th death on Monday.
Although testing was shut down Thursday and Friday last week and occurred at a reduced level on Wednesday, the eve of Thanksgiving, the county reported 236 new cases for last week, suggesting the old record of 263 cases, set the week before, would have been broken if testing hadn't taken a holiday.
The latest death was a male adult under the age of 65 who expired in the county, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. The county had gone three weeks since its last COVID-19 death.
The county said there were 15 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday. This is triple the number who were hospitalized most days in October and reflects the current surge in COVID-19 locally and across the state.
The county has now recorded 3,067 COVID-19 cases since March, with 1,160 cases considered "active."
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: SHOULD COVID-19 VACCINES BE MANDATORY? INSIDE STORY
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Tim Campbell
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
Five employees and 18 students attending classes in the Napa Valley Unified School District have contracted the coronavirus.
Alicia Sanner of Napa said the last promotion that went to a man less qualified than herself was the proverbial last straw, so, the 36-year-ol…
Napa County must halve its daily COVID-19 cases to escape the purple pit of the state’s color-coded rating system.
For almost 40 years, Auction Napa Valley was a fixture of wine country philanthropy, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for local charita…
A33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child mol…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.