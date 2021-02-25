 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports another COVID-19 death
alert

Napa County reports another COVID-19 death

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

Napa County on Thursday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours and an additional COVID-19 related death.

A female over age 65 died. That brings the total deaths since the pandemic began to 69, according to the county.

Napa County reported 104 new cases over six days, for an average of 17 per day. That is slightly higher than the average reported last week. The county, if it can hold the rate steady, would be on track for relaxation of state-imposed restrictions on businesses and activities on March 10.

The county since the pandemic began has reported 8,946 COVID-19 cases. It has had 43,117 doses of vaccines administered, counting both first and second doses.

WATCH NOW: FDA ENDORSES JOHNSON & JOHNSON SINGLE-DOSE COVID-19 VACCINE

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

SEE PETS THAT READERS LOVE

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News