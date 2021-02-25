Napa County reports another COVID-19 death

Napa County on Thursday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours and an additional COVID-19 related death.

A female over age 65 died. That brings the total deaths since the pandemic began to 69, according to the county.

Napa County reported 104 new cases over six days, for an average of 17 per day. That is slightly higher than the average reported last week. The county, if it can hold the rate steady, would be on track for relaxation of state-imposed restrictions on businesses and activities on March 10.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The county since the pandemic began has reported 8,946 COVID-19 cases. It has had 43,117 doses of vaccines administered, counting both first and second doses.

WATCH NOW: FDA ENDORSES JOHNSON & JOHNSON SINGLE-DOSE COVID-19 VACCINE

SEE PETS THAT READERS LOVE

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.