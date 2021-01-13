Napa County reports another COVID-19 death

After more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and Tuesday, the number dropped to 62 cases on Wednesday, Napa County reported.
For the second day in a row, the county reported a death tied to the coronavirus. The latest death — Napa County’s 38th — was a female county resident over the age of 65, said Janet Upton, the county’s public information officer.
Local hospitalizations remained unchanged at 29 patients, the county reported.
The Bay Area's availability of Intensive Care Unit beds remained at 4.7%, far below the 15% standard that prompted tighter stay-at-home restrictions in mid-December that were extended on Saturday.
The Napa County ICU vacancy rate continues to be 0%, the county reported.
Since March, 6,942 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
The county is also inviting residents interested in getting the COVID vaccine when supplies become available to sign up at: www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
