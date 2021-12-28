 Skip to main content
Napa County reports another COVID-19 death

A vaccination clinic at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School will serve anyone 12 years and older on July 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary. 

Napa County has reported its 102nd COVID-19-related death since the pandemic began.

The death occurred on Dec. 15, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said on Tuesday. The deceased was a man, a resident of St. Helena, over 85 years old and unvaccinated. He died in the county.

This was the first Napa County COVID-19-related death since Nov. 29.

Napa County on Tuesday reported 51 new COVID-19 cases. Because of the holidays, this was the first daily update since last Thursday.

The county on Tuesday also reported nine local hospitalizations because of COVID-19. That compares to 13 hospitalizations reported on Dec. 23. The county's peak hospitalization day since the pandemic began came during last winter's surge, with 26 on Jan. 3.

Health authorities continue to urge people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a booster if eligible. Napa County on Tuesday reported that 72.2% of its residents are fully vaccinated and 39% of eligible residents have had a booster.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

