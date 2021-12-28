Napa County reports another COVID-19 death

Napa County has reported its 102nd COVID-19-related death since the pandemic began.

The death occurred on Dec. 15, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said on Tuesday. The deceased was a man, a resident of St. Helena, over 85 years old and unvaccinated. He died in the county.

This was the first Napa County COVID-19-related death since Nov. 29.

Napa County on Tuesday reported 51 new COVID-19 cases. Because of the holidays, this was the first daily update since last Thursday.

The county on Tuesday also reported nine local hospitalizations because of COVID-19. That compares to 13 hospitalizations reported on Dec. 23. The county's peak hospitalization day since the pandemic began came during last winter's surge, with 26 on Jan. 3.

Health authorities continue to urge people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a booster if eligible. Napa County on Tuesday reported that 72.2% of its residents are fully vaccinated and 39% of eligible residents have had a booster.

