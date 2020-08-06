Napa County reports big backlog in getting COVID-19 test results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 18 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while acknowledging that there is a backlog at laboratories that prevents quick test results.

There have been 1,025 confirmed cases among county residents since March, including nine deaths.

The Register has received numerous calls from people saying they've been waiting two weeks or more for results that would tell them if they should be self-quarantining. One frustrated call said Thursday that she's been waiting for 19 days.

Napa County posted an explanation on its website, saying that the county's "leadership understands and shares the public’s frustration over the delay in test results," while noting that the county does not have control over the labs that process tests taken by Verily at Napa Valley Expo.

"Napa County continues to engage with the State of California on seeking solutions to the backlog of test results. However, given the nationwide demand for tests, this is a challenge that requires solutions beyond the State of California."

People who suspect they may be infected are urged to stay home, leaving only for essential purposes while keeping a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.