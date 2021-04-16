Napa County reported a surge in vaccinations administered to people who live or work here.

The number of doses increased this week by 8,363 — a 14% jump — for a total of 112,669 doses since the middle of December.

The county said 111 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Friday and Thursday, the first time in six weeks that the tally had exceeded 100. The total for the same period the week before was 81 cases.

Among new cases, the highest proportion — 20% — were people under age 18. People in their 30s represented the second-highest proportion, 19%, the county said.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

