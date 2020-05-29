Napa County reports case of COVID in skilled nursing facility

Napa County reported no additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but said a skilled nursing facility was taking "aggressive measures" to prevent spread after a single case was discovered earlier.
The discovery of even one case at an institutional or congregate setting is treated as a COVID-19 "outbreak" because of the risk of spread, the county said. The identity of the facility was not revealed.
The county said this case was discovered through surveillance testing of staff and residents, which is part of the proactive strategy for preventing major outbreaks.
The total of confirmed Napa County cases remained at 111 on Friday. There have been three deaths and 82 patients have recovered. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, the county said.
The county reports 8,683 tests administered so far, with 8,515 coming back negative; 57 are still awaiting results.
The county is encouraging residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
The bulk of cases in Napa County are in the city of Napa, with 73 cases, and the unincorporated areas east of the city, with 6. American Canyon has seen 18 cases.
Statewide, there have been 104,109 confirmed cases, with 3,996 deaths. Nationally, there have been more than 1.7 million cases, with just over 102,000 deaths.
