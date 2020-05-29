Napa County reports case of COVID in skilled nursing facility

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported no additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but said a skilled nursing facility was taking "aggressive measures" to prevent spread after a single case was discovered earlier.

The discovery of even one case at an institutional or congregate setting is treated as a COVID-19 "outbreak" because of the risk of spread, the county said. The identity of the facility was not revealed.

The county said this case was discovered through surveillance testing of staff and residents, which is part of the proactive strategy for preventing major outbreaks.

The total of confirmed Napa County cases remained at 111 on Friday. There have been three deaths and 82 patients have recovered. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, the county said.

The county reports 8,683 tests administered so far, with 8,515 coming back negative; 57 are still awaiting results.

The county is encouraging residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.