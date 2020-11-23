Napa County reports continued high volume of COVID-19 cases

Napa County reported a two-day total of 92 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the third Monday in a row of significantly more cases than in earlier months.

This start-of-week report, covering tests results received Friday and Saturday, compared to last Monday's report of 89 cases and 118 cases the Monday before that.

Napa County had a record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed last week — 263 — which was the same week that the county slipped from orange into the bottom purple tier in the state ratings and new controls were imposed on businesses and gatherings, including a limited nighttime curfew.

There have now been 2,787 confirmed cases since March, with 882 currently active cases, the county said. Seventeen people are considered COVID-19 fatalities, and nine people with a COVID diagnosis are currently hospitalized.