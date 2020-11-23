 Skip to main content
Napa County reports continued high volume of COVID-19 cases

Napa County reports continued high volume of COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Napa County reported a two-day total of 92 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the third Monday in a row of significantly more cases than in earlier months.

This start-of-week report, covering tests results received Friday and Saturday, compared to last Monday's report of 89 cases and 118 cases the Monday before that. 

Napa County had a record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed last week — 263 — which was the same week that the county slipped from orange into the bottom purple tier in the state ratings and new controls were imposed on businesses and gatherings, including a limited nighttime curfew

There have now been 2,787 confirmed cases since March, with 882 currently active cases, the county said. Seventeen people are considered COVID-19 fatalities, and nine people with a COVID diagnosis are currently hospitalized.

COVID cases by jurisdiction: City of Napa, 1,688; American Canyon, 451; Calistoga, 212; St. Helena, 114; Yountville, 44; Angwin, 14; and Deer Park, 12.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

