Napa County reports continued high volume of new COVID cases

Napa County reported 83 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but no new deaths.
This follows a devastating report on Monday of 262 new cases and two deaths, the county's 20th and 21st. The number of hospitalizations rose from 17 on Monday to 18 on Tuesday.
There have been 67.3 new COVID cases daily so far this month, compared to 41.3 cases daily in November and 13.5 cases daily in October.
The county is joining most parts of California in setting records for new COVID-19 cases. If the current upswing continues and intensive care hospital beds fill, a state order will require more businesses to close or limit their operations. For example, restaurants would be allowed to provide only pickup or delivered meals and winery tasting rooms, barbershops and hair salons would have to close.
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus although there are often delays in getting an appointment.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: NBA PLAYERS NO LONGER ALLOWED TO GO TO BARS AND CLUBS
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
Napa and the Bay Area are predicted to meet the threshold by mid-to-late December.
A33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child mol…
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.