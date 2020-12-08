Napa County reports continued high volume of new COVID cases

Napa County reported 83 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but no new deaths.

This follows a devastating report on Monday of 262 new cases and two deaths, the county's 20th and 21st. The number of hospitalizations rose from 17 on Monday to 18 on Tuesday.

There have been 67.3 new COVID cases daily so far this month, compared to 41.3 cases daily in November and 13.5 cases daily in October.

The county is joining most parts of California in setting records for new COVID-19 cases. If the current upswing continues and intensive care hospital beds fill, a state order will require more businesses to close or limit their operations. For example, restaurants would be allowed to provide only pickup or delivered meals and winery tasting rooms, barbershops and hair salons would have to close.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus although there are often delays in getting an appointment.