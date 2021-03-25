 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports continued low level of COVID-19 cases
alert
Napa Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports continued low level of COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

This week's low level of COVID-19 cases is proving similar to last week's, which had the lowest total since mid-October.

There were 16 cases reported Thursday, bringing the week's total to 74. The total for all of last week was 82 cases.

Because of variables associated with reporting, the number of vaccinations delivered to people who live or work in the county jumped by 12,059 on Thursday to 85,516 doses.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, Napa County has recorded 9,321 cases of COVID-19, with 78 deaths tied to the virus, the county said.

Excluding children under age 16, 20% of local residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Napa County reported Wednesday.

The county said 23,692 residents have full vaccine protection. The 20% calculation excludes those under age 16 for whom a vaccine has not yet been approved by the federal government, officials said.

When county residents of all ages are considered, the full protection figure is 17%.

Among Napa County deaths, 56% have been males, while non-Hispanic whites have comprised 45% and people identifying as Hispanic/Latinx 35%. Eighty-one percent of deaths have been people 65 years and over, including 27% 65 to 74, 24% 75 to 84 and 30% 85 or older.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: EARL THOLLANDER EXHIBIT TO OPEN AT SHARPSTEEN MUSEUM IN CALISTOGA 

SEE PHOTOS OF THESE NAPA MIDCENTURY MODERN HOMES FOR SALE

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Napa police arrest man with BB gun

Napa police arrest man with BB gun

  • Updated

FEB. 17: City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim l…

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 25

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Your guide to COVID-19

  • Updated

Learn how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, find out what to do if you get sick.

Vaccination rates map

  • Updated

This U.S. state map shows vaccination rates and statistics using data from the CDC, including the percent of state population receiving the 1s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News