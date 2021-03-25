Napa County reports continued low level of COVID-19 cases

This week's low level of COVID-19 cases is proving similar to last week's, which had the lowest total since mid-October.

There were 16 cases reported Thursday, bringing the week's total to 74. The total for all of last week was 82 cases.

Because of variables associated with reporting, the number of vaccinations delivered to people who live or work in the county jumped by 12,059 on Thursday to 85,516 doses.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, Napa County has recorded 9,321 cases of COVID-19, with 78 deaths tied to the virus, the county said.

Excluding children under age 16, 20% of local residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Napa County reported Wednesday.

The county said 23,692 residents have full vaccine protection. The 20% calculation excludes those under age 16 for whom a vaccine has not yet been approved by the federal government, officials said.

When county residents of all ages are considered, the full protection figure is 17%.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.