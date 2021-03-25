Napa County reports continued low level of COVID-19 cases

This week's low level of COVID-19 cases is proving similar to last week's, which had the lowest total since mid-October.
There were 16 cases reported Thursday, bringing the week's total to 74. The total for all of last week was 82 cases.
Because of variables associated with reporting, the number of vaccinations delivered to people who live or work in the county jumped by 12,059 on Thursday to 85,516 doses.
Since the start of the pandemic last March, Napa County has recorded 9,321 cases of COVID-19, with 78 deaths tied to the virus, the county said.
Excluding children under age 16, 20% of local residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Napa County reported Wednesday.
The county said 23,692 residents have full vaccine protection. The 20% calculation excludes those under age 16 for whom a vaccine has not yet been approved by the federal government, officials said.
When county residents of all ages are considered, the full protection figure is 17%.
Among Napa County deaths, 56% have been males, while non-Hispanic whites have comprised 45% and people identifying as Hispanic/Latinx 35%. Eighty-one percent of deaths have been people 65 years and over, including 27% 65 to 74, 24% 75 to 84 and 30% 85 or older.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
