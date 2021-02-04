Napa County reports continued low level of new COVID-19 cases

There were 32 new COVID-19 cases in Napa County and no deaths, the county reported Thursday.

After reporting a record number of cases three weeks ago, Napa County's COVID case numbers have been on a steady decline.

There were 681 cases the week ending Jan. 15, 604 cases the following week, and 437 cases last week. With one day yet to report, 285 have been tallied this week.

Since March, there have been 8,483 cases reported and 58 deaths. There have been four deaths this week.

Local hospitals were caring for 26 COVID patients, an increase of two since Wednesday, the county reported. The local availability of Intensive Care Unit beds increased from 13% to 18%.

Napa County reported 27,045 vaccine doses administered locally since December, including 2,342 doses since Wednesday's tally. Currently, all vaccinations are being given to people who have already received the first dose.

The county announced this week that first doses were being suspended until it can meet the demand for second doses