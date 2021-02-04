 Skip to main content
Napa County reports continued low level of new COVID-19 cases
Public Health | COVID-19

There were 32 new COVID-19 cases in Napa County and no deaths, the county reported Thursday.

After reporting a record number of cases three weeks ago, Napa County's COVID case numbers have been on a steady decline.

There were 681 cases the week ending Jan. 15, 604 cases the following week, and 437 cases last week. With one day yet to report, 285 have been tallied this week. 

Covid Case Tracker - California

Since March, there have been 8,483 cases reported and 58 deaths. There have been four deaths this week.

Local hospitals were caring for 26 COVID patients, an increase of two since Wednesday, the county reported. The local availability of Intensive Care Unit beds increased from 13% to 18%.

Napa County reported 27,045 vaccine doses administered locally since December, including 2,342 doses since Wednesday's tally. Currently, all vaccinations are being given to people who have already received the first dose.

The county announced this week that first doses were being suspended until it can meet the demand for second doses

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations once the first doses resume.

When, where and who: your Napa County coronavirus vaccination questions, answered

Residents are also encouraged to show interest on the state's MyTurn tool that will eventually be rolled out statewide. The address: https://myturn.ca.gov.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

Editor's note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

