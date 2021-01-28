Napa County reports continued low level of new COVID-19 cases

There were 37 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by Napa County — the lowest one-day total since early December.

There were five deaths at the beginning of the week, but no deaths reported the last two days. Since March, 8,150 COVID cases and 52 deaths have been reported locally.

Local hospitals reported 28% vacancy in Intensive Care Units, while the regional ICU availability rate was 8.2%. The state lifted a strict stay-home order Monday, saying the Bay Area's ICU vacancy rate was expected to rise above 15% within a month.

Napa County said it had given 19,165 COVID vaccinations as of Thursday, which was 582 more than on Wednesday.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.