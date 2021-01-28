 Skip to main content
Napa County reports continued low level of new COVID-19 cases
Public Health | COVID-19

There were 37 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by Napa County — the lowest one-day total since early December.

There were five deaths at the beginning of the week, but no deaths reported the last two days. Since March, 8,150 COVID cases and 52 deaths have been reported locally.

Local hospitals reported 28% vacancy in Intensive Care Units, while the regional ICU availability rate was 8.2%. The state lifted a strict stay-home order Monday, saying the Bay Area's ICU vacancy rate was expected to rise above 15% within a month.

Napa County said it had given 19,165 COVID vaccinations as of Thursday, which was 582 more than on Wednesday.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.

When, where and who: your Napa County coronavirus vaccination questions, answered

Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Need a COVID-19 test in Napa County? Here's where to find one

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

