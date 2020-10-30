Napa County reports continued strong early voting

Napa County voters continue to return their ballots early and in large numbers. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the Napa County Elections office reported receiving 41,529 ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

This represents a 49% overall turnout of registered voters with four days to go until Election Day. These ballots have all been processed and are ready to count.

“I am pleased that voters are voting safely by using their vote by mail ballots and voting early to avoid congestion on Election Day,” Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said in a news release.

In the last Presidential Election in November 2016 28,854 voters had returned their ballots at this point in the election cycle which represents a 37.5% overall turnout. When that election was certified, 82.28% of Napa County registered voters had cast ballots.

“If this trend continues, we could approach a 90% final turnout which would be the highest turnout in the past 60 years,” Tuteur said.

Napa County is encouraging voters who need to vote in person to come to one of the county's nine vote centers on Saturday through Monday prior to Election Day. Pandemic screening, social distancing and shorter wait times will be easier to navigate on those days.