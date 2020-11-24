Napa County reports continued surge in COVID-19 cases

There were 97 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Napa County reported, setting a record for Tuesdays since the start of testing in March.

Cases have been surging for the past three weeks.

There have been 804 cases so far this month, compared to 335 cases in October and 271 cases in September, the county said.

Napa County had a record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed last week — 263 — which helped push the county from the orange tier into the bottom purple tier in the state ratings and new controls were imposed on businesses and gatherings, including a limited nighttime curfew.

There have now been 2,884 confirmed cases since March, with 979 currently active cases, the county said. Seventeen people are considered COVID-19 fatalities, and 11 people are currently hospitalized, an increase of two since Monday.