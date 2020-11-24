 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports continued surge in COVID-19 cases
alert

Napa County reports continued surge in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

There were 97 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Napa County reported, setting a record for Tuesdays since the start of testing in March.

Cases have been surging for the past three weeks. 

There have been 804 cases so far this month, compared to 335 cases in October and 271 cases in September, the county said.

Napa County had a record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed last week — 263 — which helped push the county from the orange tier into the bottom purple tier in the state ratings and new controls were imposed on businesses and gatherings, including a limited nighttime curfew.

There have now been 2,884 confirmed cases since March, with 979 currently active cases, the county said. Seventeen people are considered COVID-19 fatalities, and 11 people are currently hospitalized, an increase of two since Monday.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus, but appointments have been hard to come by because of the high volume of requesting tests. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: US GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDS NOT TRAVELING OVER THANKSGIVING

SEE IMAGES AS THE GLASS FIRE RACED ACROSS NAPA VALLEY 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News