Napa County is averaging five new COVID-19 cases a day, the lowest level since last June.

The week's total was 35 cases, three fewer than the week before, Napa County reported Friday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

There were no deaths during the week and at week's end just one COVID patient was being treated in a local hospital, the county said.

An additional 10,508 doses of vaccine were administered during the week to people who live or work in the county, officials said. That makes for a total of 177,781 doses since the first vaccine was approved in December.

The county said Wednesday that 58% of the county's population 16 years and older is fully vaccinated, while 69% are partially vaccinated.

Among the most recent cases, 61% were males, 22% were in their 20s and 19% were 17 years and younger. The racial/ethnic group with the largest percentage of cases was non-Hispanic whites: 39%, the county said.

To learn about local vaccine clinics, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.