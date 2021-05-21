Napa County is averaging five new COVID-19 cases a day, the lowest level since last June.
The week's total was 35 cases, three fewer than the week before, Napa County reported Friday.
There were no deaths during the week and at week's end just one COVID patient was being treated in a local hospital, the county said.
An additional 10,508 doses of vaccine were administered during the week to people who live or work in the county, officials said. That makes for a total of 177,781 doses since the first vaccine was approved in December.
The county said Wednesday that 58% of the county's population 16 years and older is fully vaccinated, while 69% are partially vaccinated.
Among the most recent cases, 61% were males, 22% were in their 20s and 19% were 17 years and younger. The racial/ethnic group with the largest percentage of cases was non-Hispanic whites: 39%, the county said.
To learn about local vaccine clinics, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
