Napa County reports COVID-19 death from early January, bringing death toll to 126

COVID-19 update

As the rate of coronavirus spread falls in Napa County, public health officials have belatedly announced another virus-related death from the beginning of the year.

County spokesperson Leah Greenbaum on Wednesday confirmed the death of a non-resident woman in Napa County on Jan. 2 due to COVID-19, raising the local death toll from the virus to 126 since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. two years ago. The patient, who was in her 70s, had been vaccinated against COVID-19 but had not received a booster dose, Greenbaum said.

The woman’s residency outside Napa County led to the delay in reporting her death, according to Greenbaum. All but six of the county’s COVID-related deaths have been of residents.

Earlier Wednesday, the county’s COVID-19 informational website listed 242 newly confirmed infections, but the rate of positive tests per day – a statistic based on the dates that tests are given rather than when positive results are reported to the county – continued to slide further from their early January peak of 516. Cases per day totaled 33 on Friday, 17 Sunday and 6 on Tuesday, according to the website of the county Health and Human Services agency.

Recent weekly case counts in Napa County have been inflated by late data reporting of infections from earlier in the country’s wintertime COVID-19 surge, when the virus’ highly contagious Omicron variant drove up the number of positive cases. Of the 1,213 infections the county confirmed for the week ending Feb. 17 – itself 12% lower than the previous week’s total – new illnesses accounted for only about 300 of the cases, with belated reporting of old cases responsible for the rest, health officials said at the time.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County remained unchanged Thursday at nine, although no intensive-care beds were available.

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

