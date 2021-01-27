 Skip to main content
Napa County reports downward trend in COVID-19 cases
Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports downward trend in COVID-19 cases

For the first time in a week, Napa County on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 deaths, as the local availability of Intensive Care Beds reached its highest level in several weeks.

There were 43 new COVID-related cases reported on Wednesday, but no deaths. The last daily COVID update without a death was Jan. 18.

The county has reported 352 new cases this week. The total for the same period last week was 496 cases.

On Monday, the state took Napa County and the Bay Area out from under a tougher stay-at-home order, with the expectation that the region's surge in COVID cases would be abating.

The tougher order was imposed in mid-December when the region's availability of ICU beds dropped below 15%. On Wednesday, the county said 15% of local ICU beds were available; the region's availability was 8.2%.

There were 26 COVID patients in Napa County hospitals as of Wednesday, an increase of two since Tuesday, but below the peak of 35 on Jan. 11. 

The county said 18,538 people had received a COVID vaccine, an increase of 1,000 since Tuesday.

A program to vaccine county residents is being rolled out, starting first with frontline health care workers as well as residents and staff of the county’s skilled nursing facilities. 

As the program expands, other groups and finally the general population will be offered the vaccine.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.

Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

