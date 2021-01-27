Napa County reports downward trend in COVID-19 cases

For the first time in a week, Napa County on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 deaths, as the local availability of Intensive Care Beds reached its highest level in several weeks.

There were 43 new COVID-related cases reported on Wednesday, but no deaths. The last daily COVID update without a death was Jan. 18.

The county has reported 352 new cases this week. The total for the same period last week was 496 cases.

On Monday, the state took Napa County and the Bay Area out from under a tougher stay-at-home order, with the expectation that the region's surge in COVID cases would be abating.

The tougher order was imposed in mid-December when the region's availability of ICU beds dropped below 15%. On Wednesday, the county said 15% of local ICU beds were available; the region's availability was 8.2%.

There were 26 COVID patients in Napa County hospitals as of Wednesday, an increase of two since Tuesday, but below the peak of 35 on Jan. 11.

The county said 18,538 people had received a COVID vaccine, an increase of 1,000 since Tuesday.