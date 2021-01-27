Napa County reports downward trend in COVID-19 cases

For the first time in a week, Napa County on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 deaths, as the local availability of Intensive Care Beds reached its highest level in several weeks.
There were 43 new COVID-related cases reported on Wednesday, but no deaths. The last daily COVID update without a death was Jan. 18.
The county has reported 352 new cases this week. The total for the same period last week was 496 cases.
On Monday, the state took Napa County and the Bay Area out from under a tougher stay-at-home order, with the expectation that the region's surge in COVID cases would be abating.
The tougher order was imposed in mid-December when the region's availability of ICU beds dropped below 15%. On Wednesday, the county said 15% of local ICU beds were available; the region's availability was 8.2%.
There were 26 COVID patients in Napa County hospitals as of Wednesday, an increase of two since Tuesday, but below the peak of 35 on Jan. 11.
The county said 18,538 people had received a COVID vaccine, an increase of 1,000 since Tuesday.
A program to vaccine county residents is being rolled out, starting first with frontline health care workers as well as residents and staff of the county’s skilled nursing facilities.
As the program expands, other groups and finally the general population will be offered the vaccine.
The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.
Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.
People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.
Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: WHEN WILL IT BE SAFE TO SEE VACCINATED LOVED ONES?
SEE PHOTOS OF THE REGISTER'S FACES AND PLACES
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 3
Photos: Faces and Places, January 3
Photos: Faces and Places, January 3
Photos: Faces and Places, December 27
Photos: Faces and Places, December 27
Photos: Faces and Places, December 27
Photos: Faces and Places, December 13
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 15
Photos: Faces and Places, November 15
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, August 30
Photos: Faces and Places, August 30
Photos: Faces and Places, August 16
Photos: Faces and Places, August 16
Photos: Faces and Places, August 16
Photos: Faces and Places, August 2
Photos: Faces and Places, August 9
Photos: Faces and Places, August 9
Photos: Faces and Places, August 9
Photos: Faces and Places, August 2
Photos: Faces and Places,July 26
Photos: Faces and Places,July 26
Photos: Faces and Places,July 26
Photos: Faces and Places, July 19
Photos: Faces and Places, July 19
Photos: Faces and Places, July 19
Photos: Faces and Places,July 12
Photos: Faces and Places,July 12
Photos: Faces and Places, July 5
Photos: Faces and Places, July 5
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places,June 21
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places, June 14
Photos: Faces and Places, June 14
Photos: Faces and Places, June 14
Photos: Faces and Places,June 7
Photos: Faces and Places, June 7
Photos: Faces and Places, May 31
Photos: Faces and Places, May 24
Photos: Faces and Places, May 24
Photos: Faces and Places, May 17
Photos: Faces and Places, May 17
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 3
Photos: Faces and Places, May 3
Photos: Faces and Places, April 26
Photos: Faces and Places, April 26
Photos: Faces and Places, April 19
Photos: Faces and Places, April 12
Photos: Faces and Places, April 12
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, March 29
Photos: Faces and Places, March 29
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Need affordable housing? A proposed Napa development, Monarch Landing, is coming your way.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Napa Valley is famous for its brick and mortar restaurant scene. But ghost kitchens centered on to-go service could change that.
Napa’s former Sushi Mambo restaurant was wrongfully forced to close in 2014 and its lease wrongfully terminated by landlord Beckstoffer Vineya…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.