Napa County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest start-of-the-week total in five weeks.

There have now been 9,680 confirmed cases in Napa County since March 2020, and 78 deaths.

The vaccination total shot up by 19,380 doses in Monday's report. There have been 132,049 doses administered to Napa County residents and people who work here since mid-December.

On Monday, OLE Health announced that another 10,000 doses would be available at four Napa clinics this week in cooperation for Kaiser Permanente and Napa County. Registrations are being taken for people 16 years and old who live or work here.

To sign up for vaccinations, please visit www.olehealth.org and click the 'Schedule Your Vaccine" link.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

