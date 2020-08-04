Napa County reports drop in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest report since Wednesday.

The county's death total remained at nine, while the number of people hospitalized dropped from 10 to nine. Napa County reports 980 cases since March.

Statewide, there have been 520,841 cases and 9,501 deaths, the LA Times reported Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases have been soaring since the start of July, and now represent more than half of the county’s confirmed cases.

The surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.

The county has administered more than 32,500 tests, but the exact total remains unavailable due to a glitch in the state reporting system.

To reverse the rise in cases, public health officials have urged the public to wear masks, reduce mixing with people outside their household “bubble” to the maximum extent possible, observe at least 6 feet of social distancing and wash their hands often.