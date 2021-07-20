Napa County reports eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, health officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The newest cases brought the county’s cumulative infections to 10,213, according to Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website. As of Tuesday, three people were hospitalized locally due to the virus, one more than on Monday – the latest of 450 to be sent to be hospitalized with symptoms since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020.
Napa County’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 83, all but three of whom were county residents.
Last week, the county reported 53 new coronavirus infections, up 13% from the week before and the third straight weekly increase, although new cases remain well below the January levels of more than 600 a week.
The update was the first since Napa County on Monday joined much of the Bay Area in recommending that people resume wearing face masks at indoor public spaces, even if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. (A statewide masking requirement ended June 15, when California announced a full economic reopening.) The county is urging, but not requiring, indoor businesses to adopt universal face coverings for all customers, as unvaccinated people already must do.
The call to resume masking comes as a more contagious Delta family of variants has spread increasingly widely, accounting for 43% of all COVID-19 specimens that were genetically sequenced in California in June. Eleven Napa County cases have been tied to Delta strains, although not all cases have been tested for their variants.
Fully inoculated people are well-protected from infections and serious illness due to COVID-19, including the Delta variants, according to health officials in Napa and several regional counties.
Through Friday, 202,370 vaccine doses had been provided by Napa County’s COVID-19 inoculation program, up 1,321 from the previous week.

