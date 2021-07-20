Napa County reports eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, health officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The newest cases brought the county’s cumulative infections to 10,213, according to Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website. As of Tuesday, three people were hospitalized locally due to the virus, one more than on Monday – the latest of 450 to be sent to be hospitalized with symptoms since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020.

Napa County’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 83, all but three of whom were county residents.

Last week, the county reported 53 new coronavirus infections, up 13% from the week before and the third straight weekly increase, although new cases remain well below the January levels of more than 600 a week.