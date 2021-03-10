Napa County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Napa County on Wednesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, a little below the norm for recent days.

That brings the five-day total to 59. The county reports 9,132 cases since the pandemic began.

COVID-related deaths remained at 75 for the sixth consecutive day, a marked slowdown in the wake of the winter case surge. The county reported 25 deaths during January, 15 during February, and six during the first four days of March. Deaths reported on a certain day may have taken place several days prior.

The number of vaccines administered to county residents and workers rose to 59,845, up 348 from the Tuesday total. That includes both first and second doses of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Vaccines came to the county in mid-December, 2020.

Napa County officials have said the county could administer 13,400 doses a week, if it had the vaccine supply.

WATCH NOW: COVID-19 AND SURVIVOR'S GUILT: A GUIDE TO RECOVERY

SEE NAPA HOMELESS COMMUNITY EVICTED FROM PARKING LOT

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.