Napa County reports eighth case of COVID-19 -- a resident of St. Helena

Napa County Public Health reported Napa County's eighth cases of COVID-19 -- a St. Helena resident who is under isolation and quarantine orders.

This individual had close contact with a Southern California confirmed case, the county reported Thursday night.

Napa County had been the last Bay Area county to report a confirmed coronavirus case until Sunday when the first two were reported. A third was disclosed on Tuesday, then three on Wednesday. On Thursday, the county reported a seventh case, a resident of Calistoga, then an eighth in the evening.

This increase in confirmed cases coincides with the county ramping up testing.

Of the eighth cases, four are City of Napa residents, with two from St. Helena, and one each from American Canyon and Calistoga, officials said. Seven of the eight individuals were reported to be in isolation and not requiring hospitalization, while the American Canyon person is hospitalized out of county.

Health workers try to identify close contacts of each patient, the county said.

As of Friday morning, California had more than 4,000 confirmed cases, the U.S. more than 86,000, agencies report.