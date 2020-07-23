Napa County reports eighth COVID-19 death; record for new cases broken this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There were 26 additional COVID-19 cases and one death, with new cases continuing to surge, Napa County reported Thursday.

The county's death total since March is now eight, including four since last Friday. Eleven people were hospitalized as of Thursday, a drop of two since Wednesday.

Napa County will set a record this week for new cases. There have been 128 cases so far this week, beating last week's record of 106 cases, with still one more reporting day to come.

Among the 26 new cases, 11 were people ages 18 to 29, nine were ages 30-49, three were 50-64, two were under 18 and one was older than 64, the county reported.

Seventeen of the new cases were in the city of Napa, four in American Canyon, two east of the city of Napa and one each in unincorporated areas between Napa and Yountville and between Yountville and St. Helena, the county said.

The number of congregate living facilities with active cases among staff or residents remained at eight.