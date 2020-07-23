Napa County reports eighth COVID-19 death; record for new cases broken this week

There were 26 additional COVID-19 cases and one death, with new cases continuing to surge, Napa County reported Thursday.
The county's death total since March is now eight, including four since last Friday. Eleven people were hospitalized as of Thursday, a drop of two since Wednesday.
Napa County will set a record this week for new cases. There have been 128 cases so far this week, beating last week's record of 106 cases, with still one more reporting day to come.
Among the 26 new cases, 11 were people ages 18 to 29, nine were ages 30-49, three were 50-64, two were under 18 and one was older than 64, the county reported.
Seventeen of the new cases were in the city of Napa, four in American Canyon, two east of the city of Napa and one each in unincorporated areas between Napa and Yountville and between Yountville and St. Helena, the county said.
The number of congregate living facilities with active cases among staff or residents remained at eight.
A surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s “watchlist” and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last week.
To reverse the rise in cases, public health officials have urged the public to wear masks, reduce mixing with people outside their household “bubble” to the maximum extent possible, observe 6 feet social distancing and wash their hands often.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo. Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
