Napa County reports fewer COVID-19 cases in wake of holiday testing lull

Napa County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a big drop from the 136 cases reported on Monday.

Interpreting this data is complicated by the Thanksgiving holiday last week when testing was reduced in the county.

There are now 3,095 county residents who have tested positive since March, with the daily numbers rising throughout November, prompting the state rolling back rules on activity and issuing a limited stay-at-home order.

There were 41.4 daily cases during November, a big jump from October when there were 13.5 daily cases, the county reported. Until November, July had set the county record with 22.2 daily cases.

Including the death of a man on Monday, Napa County has reported 18 deaths since March. There were 13 people hospitalized, the county reported Tuesday, a drop of two since Monday.

Local cases by community: City of Napa, 1,857; American Canyon, 499; Calistoga, 228; St. Helena, 135; Yountville, 56; Angwin, 21, and Deer Park, 14.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus although testing requests exceed the local capacity. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/