Napa County reports fewer COVID tests, big drop in new cases

Napa County recorded its fourth COVID-19-related death of the week at a time when new daily cases have almost dropped to single digits.

There were 14 additional cases reported Thursday, following a Wednesday that had only new 15 cases. COVID totals have been coming down since mid-January's post Christmas holiday peaks.

The county's daily COVID report notes that fewer people are being tested in recent days, undoubtedly contributing to the decline in positive results. COVID cases have been declining across California over the past several weeks.

The latest Napa County death was a woman older than 65 from another county who had been cared for locally, the county said. There have now been 62 local deaths since March, including three from elsewhere who died within the county.

The county said it had administered 34,457 vaccine doses since mid-December, including 1,827 doses since Wednesday's report.

The county said it will be transitioning from its own vaccine interest registration form to the state’s MyTurn vaccine registration tool by the end of the month. Anyone on the county's "interest list" should also sign up for MyTool at https://myturn.ca.gov/