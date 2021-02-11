Napa County reports fewer COVID tests, big drop in new cases

Napa County recorded its fourth COVID-19-related death of the week at a time when new daily cases have almost dropped to single digits.
There were 14 additional cases reported Thursday, following a Wednesday that had only new 15 cases. COVID totals have been coming down since mid-January's post Christmas holiday peaks.
The county's daily COVID report notes that fewer people are being tested in recent days, undoubtedly contributing to the decline in positive results. COVID cases have been declining across California over the past several weeks.
The latest Napa County death was a woman older than 65 from another county who had been cared for locally, the county said. There have now been 62 local deaths since March, including three from elsewhere who died within the county.
The county said it had administered 34,457 vaccine doses since mid-December, including 1,827 doses since Wednesday's report.
The county said it will be transitioning from its own vaccine interest registration form to the state’s MyTurn vaccine registration tool by the end of the month. Anyone on the county's "interest list" should also sign up for MyTool at https://myturn.ca.gov/
The county hopes to complete vaccinations of anyone 75 or older who lives or works in Napa County this month. Anyone in this category should sign up on the county’s interest form before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
The county’s interest form can be found at www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus-COVID-19 and scrolling down.
Those who do not have a computer or need assistance in registering can call 707-253-4540 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
The first doses were suspended last week so that people who need the second doses could complete their course of preventive treatment in a timely manner. Limited first vaccinations resumed this week for health care workers and people 75 and older.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.