Napa County reports fewest COVID-19 cases in 9 weeks

There were 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, the lowest total in nine weeks, the Napa County reported.
Napa County reported just four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the lowest daily number since June 18. There have now been 1,397 cases since March. There have been 13 deaths, with 710 people listed as recovered.
The number of people who are hospitalized declined Friday from six to three.
Looking back on the week's new cases, Napa County said 36% came household exposure, 26% were household spread with unknown exposure and 21% came from gatherings or travel with friends or extended family.
Fifty-one percent of cases were females, the average age was 38, the highest proportions were adults in their 20s and 30s and a growing proportion -- 69% -- identified as Latinx.
The county reported last Friday that it had been taken off the state’ County Monitoring List, a feat that if maintained for 14 consecutive days could result in some businesses being allow to reopen or offer indoor services and local school reopening as well.
On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new plan that would supersede the old watch list, with more details to come. This plan may allow indoor barbershops and hair salons to reopen next week.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
